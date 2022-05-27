Hiking trails that were completed years ago were officially opened on Friday in Kelowna.
Additions to the Mission Creek Greenway include a 2.3-km-long path from the KLO Creek bridge to Scenic Canyon Regional Park. It offers views of Pinnacle Rock and Layercake Mountain.
“Trail users will be treated to largely untouched areas of forest, which is home to wild animals such as peregrine falcons, black bears, and salmon,” regional district spokesman Bruce Smith said in a release.
A 240-metre long path known as Pinnacle Trail was also officially opened.
Landslides caused by spring rains in 2017 and 2018 scrubbed previous plans to mark the trails’ completion. Then the pandemic restricted group assemblies, Smith said.