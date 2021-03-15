It’s a grim task, but someone’s got to report it.
With spring now peeking out, researchers in B.C. are waiting for bats to appear from hibernation.
Just like seeing snowdrops and daffodils, seeing an occasional bat means spring is coming. However, dead bats or bats returning earlier than usual can indicate trouble.
Both can be signs of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in eastern North America. WNS is now spreading on the West Coast.
The disease has been confirmed in Washington state and B.C. scientists are worried it will cross the border soon, bringing a near-100% mortality rate with it.
“Detection of WNS in B.C. is challenging because our bats hibernate singly or in small groups across the province. This means that identifying and tracking the spread of the disease relies on heavily public assistance,” Ella Braden, Okanagan co-ordinator for the BC Community Bat Program, said in a press release.
“To monitor the spread of the disease, we need more eyes on the ground. Outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners with roosts on their property may be the first to find evidence of trouble.”
Dead bats should be reported to the BC Community Bat Program through its toll-free phone number, website or email. Bat carcasses will be collected and tested for WNS, which does not pose a threat to humans.
Other reports of winter bat activity are also of use in research, monitoring and protection efforts.
To contact the program, visit www.bcbats.ca, call 1-855-922-2287 or email okanaganbats@gmail.com