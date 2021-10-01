Kelowna city councillors would only be able to participate electronically in two consecutive meetings before being asked to return to chambers under a proposed new policy.
And if sensitive personal information is being discussed during an in-camera meeting, any councillors who join the meeting electronically could not do so from outside Canada.
These are two of the proposed procedural changes that will be considered by councillors at Monday's meeting.
"The province sorts of expects meetings to take place in person, so that's the default option," city clerk Stephen Fleming said Friday. "But when there are extraordinary circumstances, members of council can participate electronically."
Councillors who want to continue to participate electronically after two straight meetings in which they've done so would need the support of their colleagues under the proposed policy.
Like all municipalities, Kelowna has conducted many meetings electronically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public indicate their desire to speak and, when called on by the mayor, are able to activate their computer's camera and microphone to address council, to a maximum of five minutes.
The system has generally operated well, Fleming said, and has given flexibility to those who might not have been able or inclined to drive down to City Hall to attend a meeting.
"Sometimes, people have their children in their arms while they're speaking," Fleming said. "And we've had what the mayor has called 'viewing parties', where neighbours have gathered together to address council from one computer."
Current public health orders allow the public to attend all regular meetings and public hearings but the gallery capacity is restricted to 50 people.
In recent months, more members of the public have participated in-person at public hearings than joined the meeting electronically, Fleming said.
There have been no recent instances where the number of people who wanted to attend meetings in person exceeded 50, he said.
While councillors can participate electronically for in-camera meetings, which typically involve personal information or financial matters, the proposed new policy would make it clear they could not do so if they are outside Canada.
Provincial law requires that municipalities must hold and access personal information only from computers that are in Canada.
"Councillors could be anywhere in the world with Internet connections and time zones notwithstanding, and participate in a council meeting," Fleming said. "But how secure is the Internet feed? And ones outside the country might not be as secure."