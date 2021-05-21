West Kelowna's new high school could be built at the site now occupied by George Pringle elementary.
The school district has been unable to identify other land that would be suitable for the new high school, it was announced Friday.
"Left with only a single feasible solution after years of comprehensive investigation, the board is faced with an incredibly difficult situation as it strives to ensure that it has the space to serve our students on the Westside," board chair Moyra Baxter said in a release.
The plan, pending funding approval from the Ministry of Education, is to close George Pringle elementary in central Westbank after the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
The existing George Pringle buildings, with the exception of the gym, would be demolished and a new high school with capacity for 1,100 students in Grades 9-12, as well as a second gym, would open in September 2025.
English language students who currently attend George Pringle elementary would be re-directed to Webber Road school in September 2022. Webber Road elementary was closed as a school years ago, and is now leased for a Boys and Girls program, but ownership of the site still rests with the school district.
Efforts will be made to accommodate as much of the Boys and Girls programming as possible at the re-opened school, district officials say.
The French language students at George Pringle elementary would be directed to Glenrosa elementary or a combination of Glenrosa and Hudson Road elementary, with trustees still to make that decision.
The Ministry of Education gave tentative approval in 2019 to funding a new high school for West Kelowna. But the school district's initial plan, to use the Webber Road elementary site, has proven unfeasible.
Trustees are expected to approve the new high school plan, using the George Pringle site, at a meeting next Wednesday.
Local officials believe the provincial government, having signalled its support for a new Westside high school in 2019, will subsequently approve the plan and confirm the necessary funding.
George Pringle, built in 1949 and named for a Peachland airman who died in a Second World War plane crash, formerly was a high school.
It was converted to an elementary school in 2003. West Kelowna's only other high school, Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary, is already over-capacity and cannot be expanded, officials say.