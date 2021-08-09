A long-time community activist and stalwart of the NDP in the Central Okanagan has died.
Eileen Robinson, who not only worked as a key organizer for the NDP in the Central Okanagan for many years but who also ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 1980s at both the federal and the provincial level, died late last week in Nanaimo, where she was living at a seniors residence. Robinson was 90 years old.
Born and raised in a working-class suburb of London in the U.K., Robinson emigrated to Canada as a single woman of 24 in 1955 and worked in the alumni office of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. There she met the man she would marry, Jim Robinson, and moved with him and their four children Kevin, Graham, Wendy and Andy to Kelowna in 1968.
According to those who knew her well, Robinson was anything but a typical housewife back in her early days in Kelowna. Her political interests and aspirations sparked what they describe as a lifelong advocacy role not only in neighbourhood issues in Kelowna, such as saving the Hotel Eldorado and the Laurel Packing House from the wrecker's ball but helping found the Okanagan Mission Residents’ Association and with other civic issues as well, such as sitting on Mayor’s Task Force on building the Athans Aquatic Centre in Rutland women’s rights groups and provincial and federal politics.
“Eileen didn’t dance to the beat of a different drum,” reads her obituary. “She was the drummer.”
A firm believer in the underdog, Robinson was also a staunch feminist who was a founder of the local pro-choice action committee. An artist herself, she served as president of the local arts council. She sat on many civic boards including chairing the Court of Revision in the Central Okanagan School District and chaired the Orchard City Three Links Care Society board. She marched in the first Pride Parade in Kelowna, was a painter, potter and weaver. And she was regularly busy working both behind the scenes and out front with Theatre Kelowna.
“Eileen did so much,” said her friend and political protege Tish Lakes, who also ran for the NDP in Kelowna with Robinson working on her campaign.
She described Robinson as a woman who let you know exactly what she was feeling.
“She spoke her mind — on all issues,” said Lakes. “It was so important to her to be active and heard.”
Another friend, Karen Abramson, remembered Robinson as a true New Democrat — someone who was always fighting for, and looking out for, people who needed help.
“She was an amazing human being, a real friend to so many people,” said Abramson.
But, as Abramson put it, “she took no prisoners,” if she disagreed with you.
“You always knew exactly where you stood with her,” said Abramson.
Later in life, Robinson embraced technology and was frequently on social media. She also developed a keen interest in genealogy.
“She has left us a legacy of knowing who we are and where we have come from,” reads her obituary.
In recent years, Robinson had health issues and suffered more than one stroke. That affected her eyesight, said Lakes and it interfered with her ability to read. That limited her ability to keep up with social media, something that she found very disheartening.
Robinson moved to Nanaimo a few years ago to be closer to her daughter and recently underwent surgery there, said Lakes.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Eileen Robinson’s name to a local women's arts or community association.
“She would love that,” reads her obituary.
“We miss her dearly and know she is either protesting, organizing or rabble-rousing somewhere.”
Eileen Robinson was predeceased by her husband. Jim, her son. Graham. who died in an accident, as well as a granddaughter Sarah Lynn. She is survived by her other three children Kevin, Wendy and Andy and their families, which include grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Robinson’s life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at firstmemorialnanaimo.com