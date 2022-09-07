Unless things change, and soon, voters in Lake Country and West Kelowna won’t have to decide who they want for mayor on Oct. 15.
Only one candidate has so far come forward for the top elected job in each municipality.
Incumbent Gord Milsom is seeking a second term in West Kelowna, while town councillor Blair Ireland hopes to succeed James Baker in Lake Country. Baker, 80, is retiring from politics after a 33-year career in local government.
“I’ve got eight years of experience on council now and I think I have a good skill set to be mayor,” Ireland said Wednesday in an interview.
“My background is in customer service. In my mind, a municipality is kind of like a customer-service business, or it should be considered that,” he said. “I don’t think most municipalities, ours included, do a good enough job of working with the public.
“We work for the public; we should be trying to do better,” he said.
Ireland worked for Big White Ski Resort for 28 years as director of guest services. He said he does expect others to put their mayoral nomination packages in before the Friday afternoon deadline.
In West Kelowna, Milsom announced his re-election intention several months ago.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has not said if he will run again, but he is planning an event for Thursday evening when he is widely expected to declare his bid for a third term.