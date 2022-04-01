Residents of West Kelowna want more ways to flee if their neighbourhoods are menaced by forest fires, a survey has found.
Greater regard should be given to establishing safe evacuation routes in the city’s new transportation plan, survey respondents said.
“Evacuation is the number one priority for fire and flood plain areas,” wrote one of the hundreds of people who gave their input during the public consultation process.
Other common suggestions were more sidewalks, more bike routes, and more bus routes, according to a summary of survey responses going to council next Tuesday.
The large neighbourhood of Glenrosa, home to thousands of people, has only one hard-surfaced access route, its eponymously named road that connects to Highway 97.
When a forest fire broke out on nearby Mount Law last summer, there was heavy congestion along Glenrosa Road as people obeyed an evacuation order that covered the neighbourhood.
There are two specified evacuation routes along forestry roads, but the routes are rough and winding and more than one person has observed the apparent contradiction of fleeing a forest fire by driving deeper into the woods.
“If you’re running from a forest fire, a forest may not be the best place to go,” Robert Mellalieu, a representative of the Glenrosa Residents’ Association, told city council in April 2018.
Many of those who responded to the transportation plan survey suggested it was “time for a reliable exit from Glenrosa, such as a bridge across Powers Creek,” the report to council states.
Given the steepness and width of the creek ravine, a bridge would be enormously costly, and such a proposal does not currently figure in any of the city’s transportation plans.