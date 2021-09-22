A 50-bed homeless shelter in downtown Kelowna that's been the focus of some neighbourhood complaints will remain open until at least next March.
Letters have been sent by BC Housing to owners of properties around the shelter, at 550 Doyle Ave., advising them its operations been extended again, this time from Sept. 30 to next spring.
"I don't know how most of our members will feel about this, but I'm sort of resigned to it staying there for the fall and winter," John Cashin, president of the Kelowna branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, which is located beside the shelter, said Wednesday.
"The homeless people have to have somewhere to go in the colder months, and we haven't had too many problems in the past couple weeks. Not like in the summer anyway," Cashin said.
The shelter opened in the fall of 2020 and was to have closed last spring. But BC Housing, which provides the necessary funding, extended the shelter's operations until at least the end of September.
Now, BC Housing says there's a need for a second extension.
"To support people experiencing homelessness who need a safe and secure place to stay in Kelowna, BC Housing has extended the lease of the temporary shelter located at 550 Doyle Avenue in Kelowna until March 31, 2022," the letter to nearby residents states.
"Due to the housing shortage and the growing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for shelter space continues to grow in Kelowna," the letter states.
Managed by the Kelowna Gospel Mission society, the Doyle Avenue shelter provides beds in individual cubicles. Residents also get meals and showers. Those who stay overnight have priority, but if they are away for two nights their space is given to another person.
As with other such shelters, the Doyle Avenue building has been the focus of some neighbourhood concern. There are said to be problems with thefts in the area, accumulations of trash and drug-related debris, and what some describe as a menacing feel to the neighbourhood.
Plot-tenders at a nearby community garden said in the summer they've sometimes felt unsafe.
"We've been pelted with our own tomatoes, had the watering hoses turned on us, and we're always finding needles in the dirt," one gardener said in an interview this past summer.
The strata council at the building where she lives had to invest $25,000 in extra security this summer, the woman said.
In response to such complaints, safety and outreach measures were increased around the building, Carmen Rempel, executive director of the Gospel Mission, said in mid-August.
She also said many of the problems were caused not by residents of the shelter, but by people who did not have a safe place to sleep at night.
"Those folks who are hanging out at the (community) garden, and in the alley, and by the Legion and in that area, they're not residents of our Doyle shelter," Rempel said.
"The vast majority of them are folks who are staying at the outdoor sheltering site over on Weddell Place," she said, referring to the city's designated camping location in the downtown north end.
"Our Doyle Avenue shelter actually helps reduce the amount of people in the garden and the area who are being problematic and causing those negative experiences with residents and business owners," Rempel said. "What we need are more shelters, not less."
There are plans for the property at 550 Doyle Ave to be eventually redeveloped as a new downtown campus for UBC Okanagan.