It just got a little bit harder for a newbie to crack Kelowna city council.
Another Kelowna city council incumbent has picked up nomination papers for a re-election bid this fall.
Mohini Singh, first elected in 2011, will try for a fourth-term in office. She is a former TV journalist and recently retired from a job with the Ministry of Agriculture.
After claiming the eighth and final council seat in the 2011 election, Singh has placed in the middle-of-the-pack in the two subsequent elections.
Other sitting councillors to have picked up nomination packages are Loyal Wooldridge, Gail Given, and Luke Stack. Ryan Donn has said he will not run again.
The names of Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge and Maxine DeHart do not appear on a list of those who’ve picked up nomination papers from Kelowna City Hall, although 11 people are listed as ‘anonymous’, not having given permission for the city clerk to release their names.
Council incumbents have been historically hard to beat in Kelowna with one notable exception.
In the eight civic elections between 1988 and 2011, only one incumbent councillor who was seeking re-election was defeated. That was John ‘Smiley’ Nelson, in 2003.
Going even further back, only one incumbent councillor was defeated between 1976 and 1988.
In the 2011 election, several incumbents who were trying for another term were defeated. Michele Rule, Charlie Hodge, Angela Reid-Nagy and Kevin Craig were all ousted, their defeats due in no small measure to a $30,000 business-backed lobbying effort that targeted them for being perceived as insufficiently attuned to issues like taxation and economic development.
Three of the four council candidates favoured by the business group in that election - Gail Given, Gerry Zimmerman, and Colin Basran - did win a seat. Carol Gran, a former Social Credit cabinet minister, just missed a seat, finishing ninth.
In the 2014 civic vote, the business group that re-formed under a different name endorsed Basran for mayor. He defeated his main challenger, former mayor Sharon Shepherd, quite handily, drawing 56.5 percent of all votes cast to the 36.8 percent of votes she won.
As the incumbent mayor, Basran won re-election in 2018 by a similarly comfortable margin, drawing 57.8 percent of all votes to the 29.3 percent claimed by Tom Dyas. Dyas is running against Basran again this fall, and 14 other people have also picked up mayoral nomination packages.
Over the three previous election cycles, Basran has declared his political intentions months in advance of the actual vote.
In 2011, he said in July he would run for a councillor position. In 2014, he announced his first mayoral bid in April. In 2018, he announced his bid for a second term in May.
This year, with the election less than two months away, Basran has yet to say whether he will run for a third term as mayor. But if he does, virtually all of Kelowna’s civic election history suggests he’ll be hard to beat.