A new skatepark would include facilities for yoga, dancing, and street hockey, West Kelowna officials say.
The concept plan for the new park, proposed for a site south-east of the Johnson-Bentley pool, has been unveiled by the municipality.
Public input is being sought in a consultation process that began Tuesday and continues until April 18.
"The new skatepark design will accommodate users of all abilities, while making the space more vibrant and active," states a city release.
The plan includes more features for skaters of different abilities, more rails and ledges, improved seating and "flexible space to accommodate skateboard overflow, recreation and cultural programming such as yoga, dancing in the park, street hockey and other services", the release states.
Municipal officials intend to construct West Kelowna's first purpose-built City Hall on the site of the existing skatepark, to the north of the swimming pool. Plans are to keep the existing skatepark open until the new one is opened.
But construction of the new skatepark depends on the Agricultural Land Commission approving the project. The ALC's blessing is necessary because the proposed site is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
There is no cost estimate currently associated with the new skatepark, city officials say.