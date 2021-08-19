The design for UBC Okanagan's new downtown Kelowna campus is said to be inspired by glacial drift, big cliffs, and bedrock that's millions of years old.
Three tall towers feature storeys that have a jagged rather than smooth appearance, with balconies jutting out at opposing angles.
"Each tower features a varied expression, which reflects the different internal functional zones within the plan, but also create a distinct urban character, linking the building's identity back to the environment of Kelowna and the surroundings," states a description of the proposal on the website of the design firm, Unstudio.
Dubbed 'Benchlands', the project will have educational, residential, and research components. It's planned for 550 Doyle Ave, a property bought by the university let year for $12 million.
"Benchlands departs from the static plinth model by taking three-dimensional inspiration from nature at its best: the Okanagan Lake and Valley and its incredible cliffs that have accumulated at the end of the Pleistocene, where a widespread mantle of glacial drive covers the underlying bedrock," the company's website states.
The Pleistocene Epoch refers to the period of time from 2.6 million years ago to 12,000 years ago. The earth's most recent ice age, when glaciers covered much of the planet, occurred during the Pleistocene era.
Unstudio has offices in Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Frankfurt, Melbourne, and Dubai. There are no B.C. or Canadian addresses given for the company.
Dialog, a Canadian architectural firm headquartered in Calgary, is also involved in the design work.
Clients for the project are the university and Mission Group, a Kelowna-based development firm, a co-owner of the property.
When plans for the downtown Kelowna campus were announced last year, university officials suggested construction would start by 2022.
"I ask people to think about what this new campus for UBC in the heart of Kelowna will mean not just today, but 50 years from now, 100 years from now, even further as we we think of growing a truly world class university," Deborah Buszard, then principal of UBCO, said in June 2020.