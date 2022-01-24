The growing risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has some Kelowna residents fearing the return of a brutally repressive government they thought had been banished to history.
There are 13,565 Ukrainian-Canadians in greater Kelowna, according to Statistics Canada, and they’re looking on at recent events with a growing sense of dread, a leader of the community says.
“If the Russians invade, there will be tens of thousands of people killed,” Peter Bihun, president of the Dolyna (Valley) Ukrainian Cultural Society, said Monday in an interview.
“Then there will be a regime of terror installed, in which a single Facebook post can get you five years in prison,” Bihun said. “The Russians will torture, and do whatever it takes to get people to cow down and not resist.”
Although Bihun was born in Canada, he has relatives in Ukraine and visited the country more than 20 times, as recently as just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Many other members of the local Ukrainian-Canadian community have arrived in Canada since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 led to the independence of Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.
“We’re all asking our relatives and friends in Ukraine, ‘What are you going to do if the Russians come? They say, ‘We know it’s coming. But we will fight to the very last person’.”
While Russian President Vladimir Putin regards Ukraine as a historic part of Russia, Bihun says that relationship was one that was only held together by fear.
“When Ukraine was part of Russia, people were afraid every day to speak up. They knew what being critical of the Russians would get them,” Bihun said. “And it’s happening again now, in the parts of Ukraine that the Russians have already illegally annexed."
The mood of fear and anxiety Bihun’s relatives in Ukraine describe is far removed from the euphoria he saw when he visited shortly after the country's independence in 1991.
“It was really quite incredible, almost like a constant party, because people had never experienced openness and freedom before,” Bihun said. “To think that it could all be lost now, that Russian troops will come in again and so many people will die, it’s just terrible to think about.”