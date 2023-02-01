As construction of the Central Green residential development winds down, the City of Kelowna’s plan for a multi-million-dollar Harvey Avenue overpass is going into high gear.
The city’s official notification of the project expired at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with the next step a request for proposals or RFP with the goal of starting construction this year.
The official posting notes the city is required by pre-existing rezoning agreements to provide a safe and functional single-span pedestrian overpass linking downtown Kelowna to the Central Green site over Harvey Avenue along the Bertram Street corridor.
“It’s an innovative tool we’re using to provide advance notice to the engineering and construction market to inform them of the upcoming opportunity for an RFP that will be released this week. It’s not a binding process or a submission requirement, more or less an advertisement to the industry,” explained Scott Bushell, the city’s senior project manager.
The RFP will be for a progressive design-build competition for both a contractor and a consultant, typically an engineer, who form a team and submit their proposal for the next phase of the project, he said. The competition would be open for approximately three weeks with staff deciding the successful bidder by the end of February.
As long as the consultant-contractor team meets the city requirements, city staff would bring a final budget to city council for approval later this year, he said. The 2020-21 budget was for $5.5 million.
The Central Green landing on the south side of Highway 97 was previously integrated with the multi-family housing development while the north side will be located on the Bertram Street right-of-way while maintaining a northbound highway lane onto Bertram and a southbound Bertram lane onto the highway.
“Overall, construction is contingent on many steps taking place in advance. Ideally, we would start construction this year. It is anticipated construction could take 14 to 16 months based on the magnitude of this
project,” said Bushell.
The Harvey Avenue overpass between Parkinson Recreation Centre and Sutherland Avenue, the first of its kind in Kelowna, was officially opened on Oct. 29, 2010.
It was designed as a safe and convenient way for pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders and rollerbladers to cross Highway 97, one of the busiest roadways with close to 60,000 vehicles per day at that time. It connected to the newly-constructed Parkinson Recreation Trail and the city’s existing bicycle network.
The $2.7-million project was part of the Kelowna’s Active Transportation Network, a series of local transportation improvements valued then at $34 million. This project was made possible by $1.35 million in federal funding through the Gas Tax Fund and the Infrastructure Stimulus Fund. The province provided $566,000 and the City of Kelowna provided $791,000.
“It’s all about providing more options for people to get around Kelowna without depending on a vehicle,” said then-mayor Sharon Shepherd.
“We are making significant strides in linking the active transportation corridors together and the overpass will make it more convenient for people to ride their bikes or take transit.”
The location of the overpass – adjacent to Landmark Centre – also connects a major employment hub with the city’s busiest
recreation facility.