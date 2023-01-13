The Kelowna roadways crews fought 25 battles against Mother Nature in 2022 but 20 of those occurred in the just the last two months of the year, November and December.
And it doesn’t come cheap. The total 2022 bill was $3.2 million, far exceeding the budget estimate of $2.2 million.
During recent budget deliberations, city council recognized it was the third consecutive year that expenditures exceeded the annual estimate. The previous largest expenditure was $2.7 million in 2020.
“This $3.2 million matches almost perfectly with the recent budget increase for snow and ice removal that mayor and council granted roadways during the last budget deliberations, incremental steps ultimately landing at $3.1 million in 2025,” explained roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger, in an interview.
“Those 25 snow events dumped 130 centimetres of snow on the city. That equates to clearing approximately 82 million cubic metres of snow weighing 4.1 billion kilograms,” he added. “This is only for roadways. It doesn’t include parking lots, sidewalks, snow removal, etc. Snow-clearing efforts are hands-down the largest annual material-moving project the city takes on every year.”
Roadways is tasked with clearing 1,800 kms of roadway; 805 cul-de-sacs, 42 kms of sidewalk, 40 kms of multi-use corridors, 61 bridges, 640 bus stops, 1,060 stairs and 54 parking lots.
To do that, crews use a fleet of 10 municipal tractors, four graders, six one-ton plow trucks, four single-axle plow trucks, 18 tandem-axle plow trucks, two tandem-axle anti-icing trucks, three loaders and the new giant snow blower.
“The team is up to 80 staff including contractors. We typically run 50 to 60 staff during a snow event,” Schwerdtfeger added. “The winter fleet is 90 per cent city equipment and staff. We work with a couple of great contractors to help us flex up the additional 10 per cent during the winter. When we get extraordinary or long-duration snow events, we have an additional 20 pieces of contractor equipment we can tap into as well.”
During the winter months, that equipment fleet travelled 340,907 kilometres in 18,000 hours, the equivalent of 749 days’ operating time. That’s the equivalent of plowing a road from coast-to-coast 57 times. Crews also went through 12,055 metric tonnes of sand, 1,250 tonnes of salt and 690,344 litres of calcium chloride.
In addition, crews responded to 2,040 service requests related to snow in 2022. Service requests are filed on the city’s website: kelowna.ca.
It’s not as if crews get any off-time during breaks in snowfalls, he added.
“Our crews then complete snow removal if required – already day seven in 2023, thanks to the recent break in the weather. Crews also do asphalt repairs filling potholes. During really warm weather spells, we will proactively start sweeping bike paths and arterial roads,” said Schwerdtfeger.
Since the start of the new year, crews have been dealing with black ice, spraying arterial roads almost every morning as well as clearing local roads of compact ice and snow as they thaw.
“The snow-removal program with the new snowblower has been working for seven days in a row. They’ve removed snow from 24 lane–kilometres of collector and residential roads in that time,” he said. “Continuing this operation Friday and into next week to make room for more snow as we get the opportunity during this extended warm period.”
How do the crews accomplish these monumental tasks?
“We staff 20 hours a day for five days a week, 10 hours a day the other two days of the week,” said Schwerdtfeger. “With standby scheduling, we have staff scheduled 24/7 for three to four months of the winter, depending on the weather.”
Despite the critical nature of their work, they still have to be mindful of public relations.
“We don’t schedule a midnight-to-4 a.m. shift because the last thing residents want to see or hear is our crews filling potholes in their neighbourhood at 3 a.m.,” he added.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Coun. Charlie Hodge acknowledged their efforts.
“A shoutout to the roadways crews after an insane snowfall and really unpredictable weather,” Hodge said. “I think that they really went above and beyond, and did a tremendous job.”