The gathering is billed as a ‘signature event’ by the City of Kelowna, according to preliminary information on the festival going to council on Monday.
“Event elements will be locally sourced and family oriented including: music and performing arts; sport, culture, history and heritage, and food and beverage,” states a report to council.
Kelowna Made will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Co-chairs of the event will be Lance Macdonald and Sarah Semeniuk.
More details on Kelowna Made will be unveiled in the coming weeks, city officials say, and the intention is to grow the event into a multi-day festival.
A summary of the event states: “Kelowna is made of nature, heritage, and culture. It is made of sport, art, music, agriculture, food, and drink. Kelowna is made of valuable traditions.
“Together, we make Kelowna. This is what it means to be 'Kelowna Made’.”