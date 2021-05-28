Despite some initial reservations about the cost and mockery of the job title, the city has created a new $400,000, two-year position called 'Champion of the Environment'.
Chris Ray, who was hired in April, will give his first report to council on Monday. He'll lay out the objectives he hopes to accomplish.
His job includes reviewing the city's climate and environment policies and suggesting ways they could be improved.
"The project will also help achieve the Imagine Kelowna vision for Kelowna to be collaborative, smarter, responsible, and connected," Ray writes in his inaugural report to council.
During last December's deliberations on the 2021 budget, city councillors initially balked at funding the $400,000 proposed to be spent on the Champion of the Environment position this year and next. Salary and benefits will be almost $300,000, and there's a consulting fee of $100,000.
Councillors such as Charlie Hodge and Maxine De Hart said the amount sounded high, and others wondered why current employees couldn't be tasked with promoting more environmentally-friendly strategies.
Coun. Brad Sieben also suggested the Champion of the Environment job title was a bit silly and might lead to some credibility problems. "It won't look very good on a business card," Sieben said.
But after deciding to fund the position from municipal reserves rather than directly from tax dollars, council eventually voted during the budget deliberations to create the Champion of the Environment position.
City manager Doug Gilchrist defended the new position as helping the city more quickly achieve objectives such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We can either go faster or slower on climate change and this will help us go faster," Gilchrist said.
Mayor Colin Basran added: "You're seeing municipalities create entire departments devoted to climate change and we're talking about one person."