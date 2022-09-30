For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
Truch: I’m not one for celebrity. That said, I respect Councillor Hodge for his tenacity and determination to continue his passion for public service, and Councillors Wooldridge and Singh for being responsive to residents.
Truch: Right now at the federal level, I do not feel well represented. I stand for a bit of everything: fiscally conscientious, socially liberal, protecting the environment, and the cornerstone of every decision should be based on whether it’s good for the vast majority of people. Above all, I believe that transparency and accountability is paramount. No one party represents these values.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Truch: Great question! Under our current system, there is no mechanism to get tax revenues from other jurisdictions. I would support advocacy between municipalities and provincially to open different possibilities. A less collaborative approach, but one that could generate a significant amount of revenue for the City of Kelowna, would be to implement a ‘user pay’ system for its infrastructure, so that the share is equitably distributed.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $166 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
Truch: For eight years, nobody on Council has questioned the impacts of their decisions. Inconsistent with community-developed plans, we're now seeing the impacts of those decisions: multiple overlapping crises of housing, affordability, traffic, environmental loss and staff shortages.
What is it going to be like in eight years from now?
Kelowna urgently needs leadership – my leadership rooted in community and as a former City staffer – that will ask the right questions and bring transparency to City Hall.
