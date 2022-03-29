Crews from Coldstream and Lavington responded to a house fire on Kalavista Drive in Coldstream on Tuesday morning.
"We got the call at 4:33," said Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler.
"The family got out safely, but we had a hard first 40 minutes, partly due to some exploding propane tanks," she said. Residents on the other side of Kalamalka Lake heard the explosions.
The cause of the fire is not known at present, but Morgenthaler said there would be an investigation.
The crews were still dealing with spot flare ups inside the house at 7:30 a.m.