Twelve Kelowna arts and culture groups are among 588 across B.C. getting an extra $14 million in cash supplements from the provincial government.
The grants, averaging about $24,000, are intended to help the groups recover from the ongoing financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know how difficult this past year has been for artists, without being able to connect with people in our communities," Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Minister Melanie Mark said in a government release.
As with previous grants, the new funding, provided through the B.C. Arts Council, can be used to pay staff, and cover rent and other expenses.
Benefiting Kelowna groups are: Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art; Arts Council of the Central Okanagan; Ballet Kelowna; Children's Festival Society of Kelowna; Creative Okanagan; FINA Gallery; Kelowna Art Gallery Association; Kelowna Museums Society; Kelowna Pride Society; KVPACS; Okanagan Symphony Society; West Metal Entertainment Society;
In addition to the new funding of $14 million for 588 groups, the government is also giving $2 million to 47 groups for improvements to their infrastructure.
The only Okanagan group to receive money under this program is the Caravan Theatre in Vernon, which gets $75,000 towards a new production and administration office.