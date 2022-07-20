Lake Country and Peachland have dodged the Speculation and Vacancy Tax - again.
The provincial government announced Wednesday the controversial tax would be expanded for the first time since it was introduced in 2018.
It will now apply in the communities of North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Lions Bay and Squamish.
Those communities border or are near to cities where the tax already applies. But in the Interior, the tax will not apply beyond Kelowna and West Kelowna, the only communities where it is charged to homeowners who keep a property vacant for more than six months of the year.
Lake Country Mayor James Baker said Wednesday he was glad the tax was not coming to his community.
“I thought it was an unfair tax to start with,” Baker said. “And I didn’t think it was going to remedy anything.”
“If there are people who think the tax works, more power to them. But I don’t see it for us,” he said.
Baker said he wasn’t aware of any discussions between town staff and provincial officials about the possibility of the tax being expanded to Lake Country. “But that’s probably not surprising because it came in, in 2018, without any forewarning.”
The tax is applied at the rate of 0.5% of a vacant home’s assessed value for properties owned by British Columbians and other Canadians. The rate is two percent for properties owned by foreigners.
Since it was introduced, the NDP government says the tax has had the desired effect of adding tens of thousands of rental units to the province’s housing market.
“In 2018, we implemented the landmark speculation and vacancy tax that targeted speculators and quickly helped turn thousands of empty units into homes for people,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said in a Wednesday release that announced the expansion of the areas where the tax would apply.
The Liberal opposition says the tax is an unfair penalty on people who already pay regular property taxes and dismisses the idea it has made housing more affordable.
“Twenty-five percent of the cost of every new home or condominium is made up of government fees and taxes and it hasn’t made homes more affordable,” Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said in March.