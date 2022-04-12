The City of Vernon will try to build a new pool and fitness centre on its own without the financial participation of taxpayers in outlying areas.
Municipal officials are pressing forward with planning for the $90 million facility, intending to submit the project to city residents in a referendum question attached to the ballot in this fall’s civic election.
Representatives of Coldstream and two unincorporated areas said last week their communities would not contribute toward construction of the pool and fitness centre. They said there were too many unknowns associated with the project.
In a Tuesday release, the City of Vernon said presentations about the project have been made to Coldstream and the two electoral areas, and that “questions that have been asked, have been answered in writing”.
At Monday’s council meeting, Vernon city councillors told staff to move forward with plans for the referendum under the assumption that the municipality would be “the owner, operator, and manager of the facility”.
City officials have also asked representatives of other North Okanagan communities if they’d like to help pay for the pool and fitness centre. The project also includes a double gym and various sports courts.
The release does not provide any information about how much more Vernon taxpayers will be expected to contribute without the financial contribution of Coldstream and the two unincorporated areas.