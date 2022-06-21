Stolen Second World War medals recovered by Kelowna RCMP have been returned to their owner.
In January, RCMP found a First World War discharge certificate and the Second World War medals in the possession of someone they confirmed wasn’t the owner.
Recently, police put out a call to seek the owner, who turned out to be Michael Wintermute. The name on the discharge certificate was Cpl John Milliman Wintermute
Thanks to tips and information received from people across Canada, investigators were able to identify the owner and return the items to him, police said in a release. They were stolen from a Kelowna residence in the fall of 2021, but it was not reported to police.