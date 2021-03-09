The large pines were chopped down Monday in preparation for construction of West Kelowna's first purpose-built city hall.
"We did have a very exciting onsite presence where the trees have been removed. They've all been felled and site clean-up will continue for the remainder of this week," Mark Roberts, the city's special projects manager, told council.
Best practices under the Migratory Birds Act is that trees be cut down before the end of March, Roberts said. For the Okanagan, the "regional nesting period" for migratory birds is from late March to mid-August.
"Determine when migratory birds might be nesting so you can plan your activities to reduce the risk of harming migratory birds," the federal Environment and Natural Resources website states.
"The look of the site has changed quite considerably in the last 24 hours, but it's a change that signifies the betterment of our community and the first real step in the development of that site, so we're very excited about that," Roberts said.
Pending approval from the Agricultural Land Commission, the city plans to rip out the skatepark, built in 2016 at a cost of half-a-million dollars, and replace it with a new one south-east of the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool.
More detailed plans on the city hall will be presented to council in the coming weeks.