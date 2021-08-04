City councillors will consider whether to grant the necessary variances at a Tuesday night meeting. Interested members of the community can address council.
The variances include such things as a 4.5 metre, or two-storey height variance, permitting the project to cover 92% of the site instead of the normal 75% maximum, and reducing the side-yard setbacks from two metres to zero.
Municipal planners recommend council grant the variances, in part, because of "site constraints" associated with the property, which covers less than two-tenths of an acre, at 417 Cedar Ave, between Lakeshore Road and Okanagan Lake.
"It is challenging to eliminate and/or reduce the impact of these variances as this proposal is a single property redevelopment and it is the first site to redevelop on the street," planners write in a report to council.
"With the intent to densify our urban centres, additional height at this location can be supported," planners say.