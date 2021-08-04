A six-storey, 17-suite condo project proposed for the South Pandosy neighbourhood will need five building variances if it is to proceed.

City councillors will consider whether to grant the necessary variances at a Tuesday night meeting. Interested members of the community can address council.

The variances include such things as a 4.5 metre, or two-storey height variance, permitting the project to cover 92% of the site instead of the normal 75% maximum, and reducing the side-yard setbacks from two metres to zero.

Municipal planners recommend council grant the variances, in part, because of "site constraints" associated with the property, which covers less than two-tenths of an acre, at 417 Cedar Ave, between Lakeshore Road and Okanagan Lake.

"It is challenging to eliminate and/or reduce the impact of these variances as this proposal is a single property redevelopment and it is the first site to redevelop on the street," planners write in a report to council.

"With the intent to densify our urban centres, additional height at this location can be supported," planners say.
 
A home built in 1947 has occupied the property. The property was sold on June 11, 2021 for $750,000, according to BC Assessment.