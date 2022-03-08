Charges of attempted murder and robbery have been laid against a man who allegedly fired a gun in a fight with Good Samaritans then car-jacked a passing vehicle to speed away from a crash he’s said to have caused.
Kenneth Patrick Morrison, 33, was charged a day after the bizarre hours-long episode that played out on the streets of Kelowna and West Kelowna.
Morrison was charged with attempted murder with a firearm and robbery, Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the BC Crown Prosecution Service, said Tuesday in an email. Morrison’s next court appearance will be Friday at 9:30 a.m.
The man at the wheel of a stolen truck, said to be driving erratically, caused a multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road about 8 a.m. Monday that left a female motorist seriously injured, police say.
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, two Good Samaritans who’d stopped to help got into a fight with the suspect, who police say fired a weapon at one of them. The man was not injured.
The suspect then car-jacked another driver and fled. Though police quickly spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Chevvy Silverado, the driver did not pull over and the pursuit was abandoned in the interest of public safety.
However, police surreptitiously kept an eye on the stolen vehicle and eventually forced it to pull over near the corner of Highway 97 and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.
The suspect jumped out and tried to car-jack another driver before being shot at least once by a non-lethal bean bag round fired by police dressed in tactical uniforms. Three weapons were seized, police said.
A 28-year-old man named Kenneth Patrick Morrison was sentenced to two years in jail in Regina in 2016 for what the Leader-Post newspaper described as a “drug-fuelled” 45-minute drive around town in a stolen carpet cleaning van.
Several other vehicles were damaged in that episode, which ended after police used a spike belt.