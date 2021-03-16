The COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna’s Cottonwoods Care Centre has grown.
Interior Health says 20 residents of the long-term care centre have now tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three employees.
That figure is nearly double the number of residents reported as testing positive at Cottonwoods late last week. On Friday, IH said 11 residents and two staff had tested positive despite a reported 80% of residents and 65% of staff having received a vaccination.
“Finding additional cases is not unexpected as we are conducting surveillance testing of residents and staff as part of the outbreak measures to ensure we limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for Interior Health.
He said vaccines remain an effective tool for fighting the pandemic and encouraged everyone to book an appointment when they are eligible to do so.
While long-term care residents and health-care workers were the focus of the first phase of vaccinations in B.C. last month, vaccination clinics for the general population—starting with seniors over the age of 80—started to open around B.C. on Monday.
Seniors aged between 80 and 85 can book appointments for a vaccination this week with set days assigned to bookings based on age. For more information on the clinics, go to the Interior Health webpage at intreriorhealth.ca
Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, speaking about the Cottonwoods outbreak, said the reason only 65% of staff received vaccinations shots was because not all staff members were available when vaccines were offered, Some, however, did not receive a shot because of concerns about the vaccine.
It’s believed more staff have opted to receive a vaccination since the the outbreak at the 221-bed long-term care home.
De Villiers thanked the staff for what he called their hard work during a challenging time.
According to the health authority, “broad surveillance testing” was conducted at Cottonwoods late last week on asymptomatic residents and residents with mild symptoms and, as expected, positive results started to “trickle in” starting late Friday.
“The increase in 10 cases does not signify a single-day spike in cases, but rather an increase over time since the last report,” said IH in a news release.
No new cases have been identified since the surveillance testing was conducted.
Meanwhile, a smaller outbreak continues at Kelowna General Hospital where there are six cases of COVID-19 reported in unit 5B—three patients and three staff.
More than 3,900 people in the Interior Health Authority area were vaccinated over the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine to 45,093 as of Monday.