Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Interior Health region now stand at 46, down from 62 two weeks ago.
Peak hospitalizations related to the disease occurred in early February, when there were almost 200 such patients. Numbers have declined steadily since then.
Of the 46 current hospitalizations, only one person is being treated in critical care, according to information released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Five patients were in critical care units at the end of May.
Provincewide, 325 British Columbians are in hospital with COVID-19, well down from 473 in late May.
The death toll from the pandemic in B.C. is now at 3,614, with 43 more people having died in the past week.