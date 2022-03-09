Turtles have a tough enough time making it to adulthood without having to worry about being run over by cars.
The City of West Kelowna had made some tweaks to a tunnel designed to be used by turtles when they move from one side of Westlake Road to the other.
More fencing has been installed to try direct turtles into the tunnel and gravel has been put down in a bid to make the culverted underpass feel more natural to them.
Still, drivers are encouraged to slow down and watch for any turtles that may not yet have accustomed themselves to using the tunnel.
A pond near the area is a favoured breeding and nesting area for Western Painted Turtles.
Up to 90% of all turtles nests are lost to predators, the Ministry of Environment says. And of those turtles that do get out of the nest, just one in five will survive to adulthood.