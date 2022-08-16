Beautiful plants that can thrive without much water are now on display in West Kelowna.
The Central Okanagan’s second xeriscape demonstration garden was officially opened Tuesday at Westbank Centre Park, 2569 May St.
“The goal of this new garden is to illustrate the beauty, colour, shape, and form of xeriscape, or gardening with nature, while conserving water,” states a release from the Okanagan Xeriscape Association.
It’s possible to select from a wide variety drought-tolerant plants to be used in colourful gardens with all-season interest, association members say.
“Because they are in the climate they would naturally thrive in, they are more resistant to pests and diseases than plants that are not in their comfort zone, so less effort - as well as less water - is needed to keep plants healthy,” the release states.
The association’s first xeriscape garden was opened in 2010 in Kelowna next to the H2O Aquatic Centre on Gordon Drive.
An extensive database showing what kind of drought-tolerant plants can be used in a xeriscape garden is available at okanaganxeriscape.org