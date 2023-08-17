Firefighters from around B.C. were gearing up Thursday to help defend West Kelowna from an out-of-control blaze that is just on the outskirts of the municipality.
An evacuation alert covers 5,000 properties and includes many of the city’s most populated neighbourhoods, including West Kelowna Estates, Rose Valley, Smith Creek, and Tallus Ridge.
The city’s industrial and business park are also under the evacuation alert, along with portions of Westbank First Nation, in connection with the McDougall Creek fire.
At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the first evacuation orders were issued in connection with the fire.
Residents of 68 properties off of Bear Creek Road north of Parkinson Road were ordered to leave their homes. Those living along Dougmac Road and Petterson Road were also ordered to evacuate.
A local state of emergency was also declared for the entire City of West Kelowna as the latest mapping showed the fire had grown from 68 ha. Thursday to 300 ha.
‘’People can expect to see fire crews in their neighbourhoods. They can expect to see not only West Kelowna Fire Rescue but fire departments literally from across the province here in the coming hours getting ready to protect our residents and our critical infrastructure,’’ West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in an interview Thursday morning as he was preparing to board a helicopter to overfly the fire.
Estimates earlier were that the fire covered 64 ha and was burning about 10 km from the city’s north-west edge.
‘’We’re challenged by the smoke in getting a clear size and perimeter of the fire,’’ Brolund said. ‘’What we do know is that the fire behaviour has been erratic and it has grown considerably in the past 24 hours.
‘’And the weather forecast suggests it will continue to grow, perhaps exponentially, because of the winds,’’ he said. ‘’All of that leads to a very high level of concern for us.’’
City firefighters are working with their provincial counterparts to plan the fire attack strategy, and the broad evacuation alert area was intended to underscore the potential severity of the situation, Brolund said.
‘’We don’t have an accurate distance right now in terms of how far the fire is from any structures,’’ he said. ‘’But we want to make sure that this fire doesn’t surprise us, that it’s given the consideration that it’s due, especially with the weather that’s forecast.
‘’My hope is that it never makes it anywhere near town. But if it does, then we’re going to be able to say that we gave people as much warning as we could and that we were prepared to defend as much of the community as possible,’’ Brolund said.
Which areas will see the greatest deployment of firefighting resources will depend on the risk assessments that will be made continuously in the next few days, he said.
‘’The evacuation alert is very broad, stretching from one end of the community to the other, and into the regional district and across into WFN territory,’’ he said. ‘’We’re going to be looking at the fire behaviour today and that will help us determine which areas we focus on.’’
Evacuation orders would likely come in tiers, Brolund said. There is only one main way in and out of the city, Highway 97 toward Kelowna and south to Peachland and the South Okanagan.
‘’Obviously we couldn’t evacuate everyone at once. So if we were to evacuate, it would be staged. People would need to follow those directions in a timely manner, so we could get everyone out safely,’’ he said.