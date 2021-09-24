The format for this year's Remembrance Day is still unknown but the annual wreath campaign is already underway.
Volunteers with the Royal Canadian Legion began soliciting donations this week for the commercial component of the fundraising drive.
"We're out knocking on doors and the response so far has been great," Kelowna Legion president John Cashin said.
By tradition, the poppy drive begins on the last Friday in October. But the wreath campaign, which sees supportive businesses make a donation to be recognized at the Nov. 11 ceremony, begins a month earlier.
It's an important part of the overall campaign, bringing in as much as one-third of the total.
Last year's Remembrance Day services were cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic, and it's still uncertain if the the traditional events will go ahead this Nov. 11.
Current public health orders in B.C. allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 5,000 people but only if the event has controlled access points and there is seating for everyone.
Such conditions would be hard to observe in a Nov. 11 venue like Kelowna's City Park, where people have historically stood closely packed together around the unfenced Cenotaph square.
Brian Lutz, spokesperson for the Legion's B.C. and Yukon Command, said it's too early to say how the Nov. 11 ceremonies will look this year.
"There's a lot of factors at play," he said Friday. "We hope to be able to provide guidance in the next couple weeks or so."
Last year, plans for a scaled-down but still open to the public Remembrance Day service in Kelowna were called off days before Nov. 11. There were concerns that too many people would show up and contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.
But a small, invitation only ceremony was held, and it was livestreamed on the Legion's website.
"That was okay, but I hope we don't have to do that again," Cashin said. "Remembrance Day, it's all about people coming together to pay their respects."