Kelowna will get another 688 apartments for renters, thanks to city council approving three tax exemption agreements on Monday.
Numbered company 1297889 B.C. Ltd. is planning 192 units at 155 Bryden Rd. with 195 parking stalls and 2,780 square metres of outdoor amenity space while saving an estimated $68,832 in annual taxes for the next 10 years.
Numbered company 0838239 B.C. Ltd. is constructing 95 units at 235 Hollywood Rd. N. with 218 parking stalls, 177 square metres of outdoor amenity space, and 923 square metres of commercial space while saving $84,979 (including commercial space) in annual taxes.
And Ironclad Developments Missions Heights Holdings Inc. is planning 401 units at 241 Springfield Rd. with 5,898 square metres of outdoor amenity space, and 679 square metres of commercial space while saving $328,768 (excluding commercial space) in annual taxes. All three received development permits between 2020 and 2022.
To qualify for the purpose-built rental housing tax exemption, the first and last projects listed above also entered into the maximum 10-year housing agreement with the city. The total tax exemption is $482,579.
The purpose of the program, established in 2006, is to encourage the construction of new purpose-built rental housing and new residential/commercial developments in urban centres, explained James Moore, manager of long-range policy and planning.
To date, more than 45 developments, including more than 3,000 rental apartments, have benefited. The exemptions takes effect in the year following the completion of construction. Applications are brought to city council twice a year for consideration.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge noted the city aoppears to have overlapping housing incentives and council agreed with his suggestion to hold a housing programs workshop since: “Obviously housing is one of our no. 1 priorities that we’ve heard from residents.”
New Coun. Rick Webber, saying he was “almost surprised” the city needs incentives considering the number of rental units already approved. “Is it likely they wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t offering these incentives? It seems like we’re having trouble stopping people from building, not encouraging them. I’m wondering if it makes a difference.”
With a vacancy rate of only 0.6 per cent and rapid city growth, a large chunk of that growth was in rental housing and many of those already approved were absorbed into the rental market, said Moore, adding the city strategy will ensure ongoing, new units and manage growth in the right places.
Planning staff analyzed performance and found the tax exemption incentive is a useful and meaningful tool. “Is it going to be the single driving force behind any single project? Probably not. But could it push a project that might not be viable otherwise? Yes, that’s what the work showed.”