Search and Rescue team seeks new home

From rescuing lost snowmobilers in bitterly cold weather to helping find missing seniors with dementia, B.C.’s oldest search and rescue team is also one of the province’s busiest.
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s team of highly-trained volunteers has been saving lives in the Central Okanagan at no charge since 1954, reuniting those snowmobilers and seniors with their loved ones, making it possible for them to go home again.
B.C. gets more search and rescue calls than the rest of Canada combined, said Ed Henczel, one of the the team’s volunteers.
Two years ago, COSAR was the third busiest in the province, averaging about 80 calls a year. The record was 107.
At 35 calls already in 2023, COSAR is on track to respond to 75 to 80 calls this year, which will be quieter than during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus many people outdoors and a lot of them were inexperienced.
The team frequently rescues inexperienced people; however, Henczel said there are also competent people who make a simple mistake and need help.
All of COSAR’s 51 active members are volunteers, donating about 20,000 hours of their time every year between tasks, training and fundraising. They are on call around the clock, 365 days a year. The team has a high angle rope unit and established Canada’s first e-bike team in 2017
The majority of their calls happen in the evening so even those with a 9 to 5 job are able to make it out.
“If someone goes missing, the usual line is, ‘If I’m not home by dark, call for help,’” said Henczel. They also help the RCMP in cases of a missing person.
For Henczel, volunteering for COSAR is a chance to give back. “We’re all competent outdoors people, we all care about the community and we would want someone there for us if things went sideways out in the woods,” he said.
Henczel notes some of their rescues have taken place in extreme weather. Last winter, COSAR volunteers loaded up their gear in – 35 C and spent five hours searching for a lost snowmobiler. Another case saw a person get heat stroke while hiking in Okanagan Mountain Park when it was 38 C. COSAR ended up calling in a helicopter for both of those rescues because it was urgent to extract them.
Henczel said he feels overwhelming relief and pride when they find someone who is lost. “To have a full-grown man in tears hugging is kind of a weird situation, but it really makes you feel pretty darn good at the end of the day. You know you’ve done some good,” he said.
Now COSAR is searching for a new home of its own.
Its current building on Old Vernon Road on the east side of the Kelowna International Airport is not part of the airport’s long-term plans, so COSAR will eventually have to move.
That makes it time to start moving forward to find a new location, said Henczel, who is also in charge of the building committee. The current location has become too small, is reaching the end of its life and is not secure, he says.
A trailer and a shipping container used for storage outside the building have been broken into with thieves trauma packs and oxygen, as well as lighting and tie downs.
“Nothing really worth risking what they did,” said Henczel, adding it would be great to have an enclosed fence around the building to keep thieves out.
The building has only one washroom for its 55 members as a second one was converted into an office. Members drink bottled water as the tap water is not potable.
COSAR serves a 5,000-kilometre area that ranges from Peachland to Kalamalka Lake and from Beaverdell to the Elkhart summit.
Because it’s currently located at the northern end of the regional district, Henczel said about 90 per cent of COSAR’s calls are south of the hall, meaning crew members have to drive up to the hall to pick up equipment before heading out.
“We’re not technically first responders, but I think most people would appreciate it if we could get to them quicker and get them evacuated sooner,” said Henczel.
Currently, the team’s equipment is scattered around a number of storage sites.
While some of that is by design – the Westside gear cache allows members to grab a UTV and medical supplies and leave immediately without dealing with the bridge – Henczel said it would be better to have one central secure location in Kelowna.
Over its 69-year history, COSAR has operated out of private garages and even out of a barn.
“We’re grateful for all we have, but I think it’s time that we stepped up and we get something that’s a little more secure and a little more liveable,” said Henczel.
Out of the 79 Search and Rescue groups in B.C., 11 of them have moved into new halls in the last five years, said Henczel.
Vernon is the latest, cutting the ribbon on its new $3.5 million two-storey hall with drive-through bays last May.
“We would be ecstatic with what they have,” Henczel said.
However, there is no option that is off the table for a new COSAR building.
“Basically, we need gear storage, we need vehicle storage, a meeting room and a secure area for our files,” he said.
There are a number of options up for consideration, including a shared fire hall, a stand-alone building or repurposing an existing building.
In a perfect world, Henczel said the new COSAR building would have a secure location large enough to hold everybody, more than one washroom and drive-through bays.
That is similar to what Vernon has. (Henczel said Vernon has offered to let COSAR use their blueprints should they find a way to get a stand-alone building.)
The biggest expense for a building would be the property, Henczel says.The challenge is to be centrally located but that means expensive. Another possibility is to pair COSAR with the City of Kelowna’s new fire hall.
“If they add a few extra bays to a fire hall, that would be brilliant,” Henczel said.
“My understanding is the regional district is waiting for the City of Kelowna to move on their new firehall,” Henczel added. “That’s between them. We’re just waiting to hear some news.”
However, whether it’s Quonset huts on regional district property or a shared firehall, Henczel said they would be grateful for anything they are given.
“We would love to be in a new building by 2028,” he said.
The regional district has earmarked $400,000 for design only for a new COSAR location in the 2023 budget, Travis Kendel, manager of engineering services, wrote in an email.
Staff are in the early stages of working through options to identify a location, he wrote, when asked whether there could be an option of space for COSAR in the new Kelowna fire hall.
“We will closely work with COSAR to consider options for a location,” Kendal wrote.