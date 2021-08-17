The Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country hopes to move out of the shadows and into the limelight.
Imre Szeman, a communications professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, is currently the Climate Change Critic in the Green Party's shadow cabinet.
Although he doesn't live in Kelowna, he was acclaimed Monday as the party's challenger to incumbent Conservative MP Tracy Gray in the Sept. 20 election. Some local hopefuls had put their names forward for consideration but were rejected by the party.
Szeman said in an interview Tuesday he doesn't believe his lack of residency in the riding will be much of an issue on the campaign trail.
Given the suddenness of the election call by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Szeman believes voters will understand that it can be challenging for opposition parties to quickly find and nominate qualified candidates who live in each of the country's 338 ridings.
"I think only the Liberals, surprise, surprise, were ready for the election," Szeman said.
People seeking election in ridings to which they have little connection are sometimes called parachute candidates.
Often, the term is applied to high profile candidates from parties that are expected to win the riding. But non-local candidates are sometimes put forward just to make sure a party that has no expectation of winning has some kind of presence in the mind of local voters.
"I hope to be more than a name on the ballot. I will be coming to spend time in Kelowna," said Szeman, who divides his time between the University of Waterloo and Winlaw, an unincorporated community in the Kootenays. "I'm not physically that far away from Kelowna right now."
"I don't know how much door-knocking and handshaking I'd be doing in any case, given the continued fears about Covid. But there's certainly other ways I could reach out to the community," he said, citing such things as social media, interviews with news organizations, and a presence in debates.
Through whatever kind of campaign he mounts in Kelowna-Lake Country, Szeman said he will be focused on getting across the Green's message that tackling climate change is the most pressing environmental, social, and economic issue in Canada today.
"I'll just be frank and say I don't think we're in a position to win the riding at this point," he said of the Greens, who won 7.4% of the local vote in the 2018 election, after not even fielding a candidate in 2015.
"But I would like to get the Green Party message out, particularly at a moment when climate change has been brought home to all too many of us in British Columbia as a result of the fires and the drought that we've been experiencing," he said.
"I would hope that people will see that other parties have really not acted on climate change and perhaps this is a time to see what a party like the Greens can bring to the table in dealing with a significant issue that matters to people's lives. It's no longer an abstract idea," he said.
"It's necessary to attend to it in all kinds of ways," he said, citing things such as forest management, energy production, transportation, and building construction.
"Other countries have already begun to do this and they've done this not just out of the goodness of their hearts, but because they see what's on the horizon and they want to make sure their economies work in and around renewables. And Canada's not doing this," he said.
"This could be something even in Kelowna, given the great entrepreneurial spirit that I know exists there and a lot of the light industry that's already there," he said. "The opportunity to benefit from policies that amplify and support a green recovery would be really valuable in Kelowna."
Realistically, Szeman said he hopes the Greens can elevate their support in Kelowna-Lake Country to at least 12% this federal election. That would put them at the same level as the NDP, which finished third locally in the 2019 federal election.
And he hopes his presence in the campaign will prompt other candidates to outline their parties' strategies on addressing climate change.
"Canada is a top five country in terms of per-capita greenhouse emissions and bottom of the list in how well it's doing on the environment," Szeman said. "So you can have good feelings about the climate, but let's start to have a discussion about the necessity of actually doing something."