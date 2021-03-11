Even in a pandemic, most people prefer to cast their ballot in person rather than use mail-in voting, recent experience suggests.
A byelection will be held this spring in Kelowna to fill the vacancy on the school board created by the death of Rolli Cacchioni. The election date has not been set.
District staff are asking the provincial government to allow mail-in voting. Such approval has been granted twice this year for school board byelections in Langley and Chilliwack.
In Chilliwack, just over 10% of all votes cast were sent in by mail. In Langley, 15% of votes were mailed in. Mail-in voting was more popular in last October's provincial election, with 31% of votes cast this way.
Byelections are not required if the vacancy comes up in the same year as a regularly scheduled election. But since the next civic and school board election is not until October 2022, a byelection must be held.
Although the City of Kelowna will conduct the byelection, all costs will be covered by the school district, city clerk Stephen Fleming said Thursday. Fleming said it's "far too early" to estimate how much the byelection will cost.
Byelections have been rare in Kelowna in recent years and turnout has been well below the levels seen in general elections.
In 2009, the city held a byelection to fill a vacancy created by the death of Coun. Brian Given. A total of 10,146 votes were cast, compared to the approximately 29,000 votes that were cast in both the 2011 and 2014 municipal elections.
Because Kelowna accounts for about three-quarters of the Central Okanagan's population, the city has four of seven school board seats.
Cacchioni was a retired teacher and principal when he first won election to the school board in 2005. He was re-elected four times. He died March 4 after suffering a stroke.