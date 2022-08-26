A Kelowna toddler is recovering after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness as a result of a “possible drug overdose”, RCMP say.
A family member was performing CPR on the one-year-old boy on the hood of a vehicle when police arrived at a home in the 1600 block of Lynrick Road in the Black Mountain area at 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The boy was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He is now in care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.
After being called by the boy's parents, police and paramedics were told when they got to the home that the child “may have ingested an unknown substance”, according to RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera. The police press release detailing the incident was headlined ‘Child Recovering from a Possible Drug Overdose’.
Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment also known as naloxone, was administered to the toddler, who “responded well” before being taken to hospital for further treatment, the release stated.
Members of the RCMP’s Vulnerable Persons Unit are in charge of the investigation. The Child Advocacy Centre will also be involved.
“Once again this demonstrates the need for more support for those struggling with substance abuse,” Della-Paolera said in the release. “We at the RCMP are so grateful for the actions of the family member and all first responders who no doubt saved this child’s life.”
Police would not comment further as the matter is under investigation.