A drive along Springfield Road in Kelowna could get a little slower in the future.
A new set of traffic lights is required at the corner of Springfield and Ambrosi Road because of a major new development at the corner, city officials say.
Two six-storey buildings, with a total of 182 homes and some commercial premises, are planned for the long vacant site, formerly the location of Art Knapp Plantland.
The developer needs special permission from the city to cover 88% of the site with buildings, up from the 75% that would normally be allowed in a C-4 zone.
Municipal planners will recommend at a meeting on Nov. 16 that the variance permit be granted, saying the project conforms to a city goal of increasing the number of people who live in highly-urbanized areas.
Because a variance is being sought, interested members of the public can address council on the matter.