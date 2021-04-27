The town of Peachland is in the market for a good realtor.
Municipal officials are looking for a realtor to market a 2.6 acre town-owned property with a sweeping view of Okanagan Lake.
Town zoning for the site would support the construction of 30 new homes on the property.
Last year, the town bought an 8.6 acre vacant property at 6114 Turner Ave for development as a new municipal park. Purchase price was $3.1 million.
The upper flat part of the site will become parkland, but the town wants to sell the lower hillside portion, which covers 2.6 acres between Jackson Crescent, Gillam Crescent, and Princeton Avenue.
All utilities, including sanitary sewer, connect to the site.
The town has now issued a request for proposals from licensed realtors interested in getting the contract to sell the property. Interested realtors have until May 3 to make their pitch to the town.
Details are on the municipality's website.