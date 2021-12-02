A Kelowna firm that will convert waste wheat straw into pulp for use in products such as paper towels, molded cups, writing paper, and food containers has received a $3.8 million federal investment.
Red Leaf Pulp will put the money towards refinement of the process to be used in Canada’s first non-wood pulp mill, which the company aims to open in Regina in 2023.
“This funding is allowing us to gain momentum in the global pulp marketplace while supporting Canada’s agricultural sector by providing growers with diversified revenues from existing crops,” Red Leaf chief executive officer Martin Pudlas said in a Thursday release.
Waste wheat is the stalk that’s left over after wheat grains have been harvested. It’s traditionally been considered of no value, and is sometimes simply burned off or otherwise disposed-of by farmers.
Red Leaf says it has devised an environmentally-friendly process to convert almost 300,000 tonnes of waste straw into pulp annually, for use in a variety of commercial products, as well as lignin, which can be used for biofuels, animal feed, and soil additives.
It’s expected that other agricultural residues, in addition to waste wheat, could also be recycled into productive fibres using the proprietary technology devised by Red Leaf.
“Cleantech innovation, entrepreneurship, and commercialization are key to the vital shift to a healthier environment and a net-zero carbon economy,” François-Phillipe Champagne, federal Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, said in the release.
“Innovative clean technologies are good for the economy and critical to solving the twin crises of climate change and nature loss,” Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Natural Resources said.
“Kelowna’s own Red Leaf is demonstrating this, using agricultural by-products with no previous end use as inputs for their products, creating value where there was none, and turning organic material into recyclable products.”