New cases of COVID-19 in Fraser Health have now eclipsed those reported in Interior Health.
A total of 801 new cases were reported province-wide on Thursday, including 267 in Fraser Health and 237 in Interior Health.
It's the first time in weeks that case counts have not been higher in Interior Health than any other health region in B.C.
But Interior Health still has the most active cases of COVID-19, at 2,112 of the 5,931 province-wide.
And six more British Columbians - all in Interior Health - died of the disease between Wednesday and Thursday. And there was another outbreak of COVID-19 at an Interior Health care home, this time at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm.
There are 20 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at care facilities across B.C., with seven of the facilities in the greater Kelowna area.
Two more deaths are now associated with the ongoing outbreaks at the Kelowna care homes, bringing the total to 17 from 15 on Wednesday. Eighty-four residents and 43 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across B.C., hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained level at 199, with 116 of the patients in intensive care.
As of Thursday, 84.6% of British Columbians 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 84.3% on Tuesday. And 76.9% were fully vaccinated, compared to 76.5% on Tuesday.