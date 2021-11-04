A 46-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged following a lengthy RCMP investigation into theft from a school parent advisory council.
Police said they began their investigation in December 2018 and have now charged Andrea Blanchard with five fraud, forgery and theft offences.
Police didn’t name the PAC involved in a news release Thursday afternoon, but around that time, the South Rutland Elementary PAC reported $20,000 had disappeared from its account and that police were investigating.
A year before that the Glenrosa Elementary PAC had reported $22,000 had gone missing.
The thefts raised concerns that PACs needed to improve their financial safeguards.
"The Kelowna RCMP Fraud Section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted Parent Advisory Committee to gather information and advance the investigation.,” police said in a news release.