A 23-year-old English man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Vernon teenager.
Jack Sepple will be sentenced on Oct. 10 for fatally stabbing Ashley Wadsworth, police in the English county of Essex said in a release.
“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt,” Detective Superintendent Scott Eggerton, the senior investigating officer, said in the release issued today.
“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial,” Eggerton said.
“I hope today they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions,” Eggerton said.
Wadsworth had met Sepple online and moved to England to be with him last November. Police were called to a home on Tennyson Road in Chelmsford, a city about 50 km north-east of London, on Feb. 1
Wadsworth had been stabbed several times and she was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.
Sepple entered his guilty plea during a trial preparation hearing that was taking place at Chelmsford Crown Court.
In a statement released by Essex police shortly after Wadsworth was killed, her family paid tribute to a “kind” and “beautiful” woman. They celebrated her “spontaneous, witty, and kind personality” while remembering her “unforgettable laugh”.
Wadsworth had travelled extensively, both within Canada and to countries such as Mexico and the U.S. She spoke English, French, and Spanish.
Wadsworth hoped to become a lawyer and had been admitted to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.
After she was killed, people in Chelmsworth who’d never met Wadsworth held a vigil for her.
“It has touched us so deeply, there are truly no words to express our gratitude,” the Wadsworth family said of the vigil in their statement. “How lucky are we to have people from across the world care so much about a family they have never met?
“Ashley, you are beautiful to us and we will miss you very, very much,” the Wadsworth family said.