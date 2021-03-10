The adult children of a Kelowna woman who died while skiing plan to walk and cycle from Penticton to Vernon to raise money in her memory.
Proceeds from 'Carrie's Cause' will go toward The Bridge Youth and Family Services' new treatment facility in Kelowna.
Carrie Koski died while skiing at Big White on Jan. 2.
"Her being taken from us just happened so incredibly fast," says her daughter, Chantelle Marcellus. "We didn't have an opportunity to say goodbye.
"Although we may never be at peace with her departure from our lives, we can do what we can to honour her and show her that we are the strong and brave children that she raised," Marcellus said.
Koski was a registered nurse who worked in the cardiac intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital. Marcellus is also a nurse, working at KGH and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Marcellus and her brothers will start their trip in Penticton on April 30.
Marcellus says she and her brothers decided upon The Bridge as the fundraising recipient because they lost one of their other siblings to the fentanyl overdose crisis in 2016.
Before she died, Koski had suggested doing something as a family to help bring greater awareness to mental health and addiction issues.
Donations can be made directly to The Bridge Youth and Family Services, at thebridgeservices.ca