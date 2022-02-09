A Kelowna judge has ruled a mother can get her 11-year-old son vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the wishes of his father.
The boy’s mother brought the case to Provincial Court, where Judge Cathaline Heinrichs ruled in her favour.
The separated parents both have guardianship over the boy, although they’ll be going back to court in the summer to determine parenting responsibilities and parenting time, the court heard.
The father argued the vaccine is too new to know its long-term impacts, that the boy had developed immunity from recently having COVID-19 and said risk of harm from the vaccine outweighs the possible benefits — all arguments rejected by the judge.
The mother asked the court to allow her to vaccinate her son immediately and that limits be placed on her ex-husband’s contact with the boy until the man is vaccinated.
The father submitted evidence showing vaccines to be a danger, all of which was deemed useless by the judge.
“There are problems with the admissibility of information that is printed from the Internet,” Heinrichs wrote in a Feb. 1 decision recently posted on the provincial court website.
The judge cited several court decisions in favour of vaccination, noting “the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective for use in both children and adults.”
“The British Columbia government and the British Columbia Center for Disease Control recommend that even after a person has recovered from having COVID-19, he or she should be vaccinated to provide better immunity,” Heinrichs wrote.
“The presumption then in British Columbia is that it is in the best interests of an eligible child to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccination.”
The mother, referred to as T.K. in the decision, reported the father uses a fake vaccine passport to get into places, such as the Capital News Centre, that require proof of vaccination. The judge noted the father, referred to as J.W., would not reveal his vaccination status.
The judge briefly considered the boy’s opinion. The father, who represented himself in court, said the boy did not want to get vaccinated, but the mother said her son “is concerned about J.W.’s reaction if he does.”
The judge ultimately decided the boy did not have the maturity to make his own decision and “getting the COVID-19 vaccine is in N.W.’s best interest.”
Heinrichs said the mom should get the boy his two COVID-19 shots and booster dose. The father can see the boy again after he gets his first shot, she ruled.
The father was ordered not to talk to his son about vaccinations. Both parents were ordered not to discuss the court case with their son, other than the verdict, and not to talk about each other negatively in front of the child.