A stayed murder charge against Lake Country man once accused of killing his wife has not been reactivated by the Crown.
But a spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service says that does not necessarily mean no one will ever be charged again in connection with the death of Arlene Westervelt.
"The investigation into Arlene Westervelt's death remains open and there is no limitation period on a charge of homicide," Crown spokesman Gordon Comer wrote in an email.
"Should the investigation result in evidence, against anyone, that is sufficient to meet the charge assessment standard, Crown counsel could lay an information and proceed with a prosecution at that time," Comer said.
Arlene Westervelt died in Okanagan Lake in June 2016. Police initially ruled her death an accidental drowning but her husband Bert was charged years later with second-degree murder.
He was to have stood trial last year but the Crown announced on July 14, 2020 that the charge had been stayed, citing unspecified new information connected to the case.
Section 579 of the Canadian Criminal Code says that a stayed charge can be reactivated for any reason only within a one-year period.
That one-year timeframe expired last week. But the one-year provision for recommencing a stayed charge does not rule out the possibility of a new charge being laid in connection with Westervelt's death.
"It does not create a limitation date for a homicide charge and would not preclude the Crown from proceeding with a new charge at a later date should further investigation result in recommended charges," Comer said. "This information has been conveyed to the family."
Arlene's family says the police and coroner's investigation into her death was flawed. Last month, the family said Kelowna RCMP were still pressing the coroner's office to access to forensic files related to the case, wanting to have the documents reviewed by an outside investigator.
Asked for comment on this allegation, Kelowna RCMP did not respond.
Arlene Westervelt's family has also launched civil lawsuits related to her death.