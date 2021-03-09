Three military helicopters will be buzzing around the Okanagan Valley later this month.
The Canadian Armed Forces announced Tuesday a trio of CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel will be training in the Okanagan Valley from March 11-30.
They’ll be based at Penticton Regional Airport for the duration of the exercise.
Part of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 1 Wing and based at the Canadian Forces Base in Valcartier, Qué., the 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron has the principal role of supporting Canadian Army units of 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group and land forces in Eastern Canada.
“Communities in the Okanagan Valley can expect to see and hear helicopters flying throughout the region. The squadron will do everything possible to reduce their impact on communities while completing training,” the Canadian Armed Forces said in a press release.
“As a precaution, 430 Squadron has put COVID-prevention procedures in place to minimize exposure risks for both local communities and exercise personnel.
“All members will quarantine and pass a COVID-19 test prior to arriving in British Columbia, and will abide by all provincial health measures.
“All RCAF members participating in the exercise, as well as the helicopters, will be transported to and from Kelowna via RCAF airlift (the helicopters will transit to Penticton from there). People in the area can expect to see large military transports flying in and out of the airport in the days before and after the exercise.”
This month’s training program – dubbed Exercise FAUCON ALPIN – is part of 430 Squadron’s training regime to ensure operational readiness, which includes flying in a mountain environment. Mountain flying presents a variety of challenges for helicopter operations, and it’s crucial that crews receive regular training to ensure they can conduct mountain operations safely.