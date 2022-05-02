Professional bull riding will return to Kelowna for the first time in four years on July 20.
Prospera Place will host the Professional Bull Riders’ Okanagan Challenge, featuring some of the Elite Cup Series’ top Canadian and international athletes.
In 2018, the Kelowna competition was won by Australian Lachlan Richardson.
“For one night only, fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 2,000 lb. opponents,” states a release.
Professional Bull Riders has events in five countries, and has competed in Canada since 1996. This year’s Canadian tour also includes stops in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
Tickets for the Kelowna event go on sale this Friday, and start at $30. See selectyourtickets.com or call 250.762.5050.