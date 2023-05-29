Ogden Road section closed until June 30
Starting today, Ogden Road from Boucherie to Ourtoland Road will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including evenings and weekends, until June 30
Pedestrian access will continue.
Traffic accessing Boucherie Road will be detoured via Ourtoland Road to Trevor Drive/Guidi Road/Hudson Road.
Crews will be working to complete the installation of water transmission mains in the Sunnyside neighbourhood to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, expected to open later this year. The road closure allows crews to complete deep excavation work as quickly as possible.
Drivers are reminded to obey traffic control personnel. Speed control measures will be in place along the route. Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained.
Cadet parade marks 60th anniversary of local squadron
Sixty years of getting their wings.
2023 is the 60th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets’ 243 Ogopogo Squadron in Kelowna, and 71 air cadets will parade this Saturday in a ceremony, which completes their local training year.
The public is invited to watch the event beginning at 11 a.m. at the Centre of Excellence, 5800 Lapointe Dr., near the airport, in Kelowna. The event includes demonstrations and displays created by the cadets.
The cadet program is open to all youth from 12 to 18 years old. The new training year starts Sept. 13. Get more information at cadets.ca.
Kelowna repeat offender arrested after store break-in
Kelowna RCMP have arrested Justin Wayne Collins – again.
Last Wednesday evening, RCMP responded to a front-door glass break at a retail store in the 1200 block of Cannery Lane. Staff had already recognized Collins through closed circuit television. They found him nearby with stolen items, and then alerted police to his location.
Collins is in custody and appeared in court Monday on a break and enter charge. Police said Collins committed the crime just hours after his release from court, where he was charged with other offences that took place earlier in May.
“Justin Collins is a prime example of a repeat offender who has shown he is simply unwilling to stop committing crime and victimizing our businesses and downtown core,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “A collaboration between attuned business owners, the police and the BC Prosecution Service has resulted in this individual remaining in custody over the weekend whilst seeking further detention.”
Peachland council hosting a barbecue
Peachland’s mayor and council are hosting a community open house and barbecue, 5-8 p.m. on June 8 at the community centre.
It’s a first-of-its-kind event and follows up on a promise by Mayor Patrick Van Minsel to engage more with the community.
The event will feature an address by Van Minsel at 6:30 p.m.. Attendees can take in the displays of information from the District’s finance, planning, engineering, public works and recreation departments, as well as Peachland Fire Rescue. The Regional District of Central Okanagan, WildSafe BC and the Okanagan Regional Library will also participate.
There will be activities for all ages including a bouncy house, obstacle course and axe throwing. Attendees can enjoy free burgers and hotdogs, prepared through volunteers with the Peachland Rotary and Lions Clubs. There will be door prizes, including a lunch and tour with the mayor, a Beach Day and gym and recreation passes, and free popcorn and giveaways. Parking on site is limited.