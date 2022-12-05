A proposed lobbyist registry at Kelowna City Hall would apply to developers, groups, and also private citizens.
Touted by Mayor Tom Dyas during his election campaign, the registry is intended to promote transparency in the decision-making process, according to a city release.
“A lobbyist registry would require developers, residents groups, or anyone seeking to influence government decision-making to publicly register in the online registry,” the release states.
“This will provide the public with information on how many times anyone met with government officials to influence their decision-making, and general information on what the meetings were about,” it states.
Dyas will propose a motion at this afternoon’s meeting instructing staff to begin creating the municipal lobbyist registry. To pass, it would need majority support of the nine-member council.
Surrey is currently the only municipality in B.C. with a lobbyist registry, the city release states.
Dyas says he heard during the campaign that many people felt as if decisions had often been made before they reached councillors for their consideration at a public meeting.
“(W)e need to modernize our systems to ensure that City Hall has the transparency and accountability that residents want to see from their decision-makers,” Dyas said in the city release.