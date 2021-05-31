A developer's appeal for Kelowna's new official community plan to be delayed drew no support Monday from city councillors.
Councillors praised planning staff for the proposed OCP revisions, saying the document was well-researched and based on what they said was meaningful and representative community input despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think you've done a wonderful job," Coun. Charlie Hodge told planners.
"It's a really comprehensive engagement you've done with the community," Mayor Colin Basran said. "Really appreciate the time you've put into this."
The OCP is intended to guide the city's development toward 2040.
Consultation in the past year included video chats in which 90 people participated, the completion of 450 surveys, and downloading of the proposed OCP almost 4,000 times.
Argus Properties, a real estate and property development firm, says the consultation was not significant or meaningful, given the city's population of 146,000. Adoption of the OCP should be delayed, the company says, until post-pandemic conditions allow for broader consultation.
"It would be a fallacy to assume that phone calls, Zoom meetings, and Internet communications with a limited segment of Kelowna's population (less than one percent) constitute a legitimate basis to lay the foundation of Kelowna's future," the company's managing director, Laurence Sie, wrote in a letter to the city.
Coun. Mohini Singh noted Sie's objections, but said she didn't have strong views on the matter and asked her council colleagues what they thought. That invitation drew the praise for staff's public consultation efforts.
"Your job was to get public consultation and you've commented on many of the same things that I've heard so that assures me that the consultation was effective," Coun. Luke Stack told planners.
Council will consider the new OCP later this year and its formal adoption will require the holding of a public hearing.